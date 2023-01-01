About 4km west of Durbuy, the photogenic Château de Petite Somme is a 13th-century structure with appealing neo-Gothic additions. However, touring the interior reveals restored gilt mouldings mixed with vividly coloured wall paintings of Vedic deities watched over by enthroned Prabhupada statues. Such decor makes sense since this is the headquarters of Belgium’s Hare Krishna community.

All comers can peruse the gift shop, visit a museum of 'sacred art' (www.mosabelgium.com), and eat at Govinda's, the community's vegetarian restaurant. However, to get inside the main castle building you'll need to join somewhat overlong guided tours that take in the temple room, the tower and a 15-minute video on Krishna consciousness. In summer there might be an Indian dance demonstration too.