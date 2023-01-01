Some 10km north of St-Hubert towards attractive Nassogne village, Fourneau St-Michel is a superb open-air museum featuring around 50 historic buildings salvaged from villages around Wallonia and authentically rebuilt in a rural setting of woodland and pasture. Many are furnished and they're arranged geographically into 'hamlets' linked by a 3km walking trail.

Even if you don't have time to see the whole place, it's still worth having a drink or snack in the wonderful L'Auberge du Prévost, occupying one of the complex's finest half-timbered farmhouses (no ticket needed).

Visit on 21 July to see the place come to life with volunteers dressed in traditional costumes. Without your own wheels getting here is awkward.