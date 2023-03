This cave system has fewer stalactites than nearby Han, and handling the 626 relatively steep steps is more physical. However, the small-group visits give a vastly more personal experience. Half-lit stairways give a magical hint of the main cave’s great vertical depth (65m), and there’s a memorable revelation of its full majesty at the end of a visit during an atmospheric light show. It's 500m southeast of Rue Jacquet via Rue Beauregard.