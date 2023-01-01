At Junction 23 of the E411, the solar-panel-wrapped Euro Space Center is a family-oriented mix of fun and education. You'll need at least 90 minutes to do the full multilingual visit, which is audio-guided through a series of movies and gadgets, and culminates in a five-minute 5D cartoon-simulator experience.

For €8 extra, don VR glasses and a bungee-style contraption to create the sensation of moon walking at one-sixth of earth’s gravity. A planetarium show costs another €4. Outside (no ticket necessary) are a few space rockets including an Ariane 4, plus a quiz, a kids' slide and 3D models of our solar system's planets built to scale.