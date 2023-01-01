Sitting on partly covered truck wagons in this enjoyable 75-minute excursion, you’re driven several kilometres past and through woodland and meadow enclosures stocked with wolf, lynx, bison, eagle owls, Przewalski’s horses and other rare European fauna. The scenery is very pretty and viewpoint stops include one where the Lesse disappears into the hillside.

However, commentary is not in English and, in summer, pre-departure queues can be annoyingly long. A variant allows you to walk part of it and rejoin the truck wagon further along.