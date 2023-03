La Roche’s picture-postcard 11th-century ruins look especially memorable floodlit on a foggy night when viewed from the Hotton road. There's not a great deal inside but the site makes for pleasant, steep strolls, and in July and August, looking up from the central bridge in town, you might apparently spot a ghost…at 10pm sharp!

In icy conditions the castle doesn't open and in heavy rain the ghost stays in her crypt.