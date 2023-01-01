Brasserie d'Achouffe

Some of the Ardennes’ best beers are brewed by rapidly expanding La Chouffe ('The Gnome'). The name, and hence the cartoon figures on each label, is a mild pun on Achouffe, the pretty Ourthe Valley village where it’s brewed. Brewery tours culminate in four 120mL tastings, plus you get a souvenir glass. Achouffe is 4km off the E25 motorway, west of junction 51. There's no useful public transport here.

Tours are mostly by appointment: sign up online at least two weeks ahead or, for shorter notice give them a call. However, there are also three weekly drop-in tours available on a first-come, first-served basis. Sign up the same morning at the Chouffe Shop. On Sundays and in midsummer demand is high and you might need to arrive by 10am to get a spot. Allow around 90 minutes.