L'Abbaye St-Maurice

Dating from 1909, this Benedictine abbey was built in a neo-Romanesque style using stone extracted on site, which contrasts with the terracotta roof tiles. Below ground is an exhibition space detailing the history of the abbey; Gregorian chants take place in the church at 3pm on Sundays. The shop sells products still made here by monks today, including apple juice and brandy created with apples from the abbey's own orchard.

It's possible to spend the night here on a spiritual retreat (per person from €14) by advance reservation.