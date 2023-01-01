Mardasson American War Memorial

In a pretty area of woods and fields 1.5km northeast of Bastogne's Pl St-Pièrre, this large WWII memorial is shaped as a circle within a five-pointed star. Its sombre grey pillars are inscribed with the names of the American states and a narrative of the Battle of the Bulge. A cave-like chapel-crypt beneath features Protestant-, Catholic- and Jewish-themed mosaics by Fernand Léger, better known as an early cubist painter. The memorial is right next to the Bastogne War Museum.