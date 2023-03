Around 2km north Barvaux (6km east of Durbuy), every summer a sculpted labyrinth is cut into a maize field, following a different design each year. Allow a few hours for a visit. In summer and on weekends there are added 'performances' in Dutch and French. It's best not to come during or after heavy rain due to mud, and ideally wait until mid-July when the maize, from which the maze is sculpted, has grown high enough to create the full effect.