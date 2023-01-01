Jardins d’Annevoie

Laid out in 1758 around the manor house of Charles-Alexis de Montpellier, these gardens are a delightful mix of French, Italian and English styles, incorporating plenty of fountains and tree-lined waterways. Annevoie is 12km north of Dinant.

On three Saturdays over the summer, the gardens host a pique-nique nocturne (evening picnic) with live music and regional fare – along the lines of fresh baguette, smoked trout, dried sausages and quinoa salad (€45 for two people). Check the website for upcoming dates.