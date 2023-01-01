Hougoumont

This classic fortified farm is around 20 minutes’ walk southwest of the Butte du Lion. Had Napoleon broken through here early in the battle, everything might have turned out very differently. Recently restored to its original appearance, this a peaceful rural spot: it's hard to imagine the desperate struggle of 1815, but a modern exhibition and impressive audiovisual display do their best to evoke it. Entry is included with Memorial 1815, from where free blue shuttle buses run to the farm.

A cottage in the complex houses a cosy apartment decorated in period style, which sleeps four and can be booked for stays of three days or more. Prices drop substantially in low season.