Memorial 1815

Inaugurated for the 2015 bicentenary, this showpiece underground museum and visitor centre at the battlefield gives some detail on the background to Napoleon's rise, fills in information on key incidents, then describes the make-up of each side's forces. There's a detailed audioguide and some enjoyable technological effects. The climax is an impressive 3D film that sticks you right into the middle of the cavalry charges. Includes admission to Panorama de la Bataille, Butte du Lion and Hougoumont.