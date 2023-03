Included in admission to the Memorial 1815 visitor centre is the charmingly old-fashioned 1912 Panorama de la Bataille, a circular action-packed painting of the battle scenes. You view it from inside, across a 3D foreground littered with fallen helmets, broken-down fences, dead horses and the odd corpse. There's a rumbling soundtrack of battle cries, bagpipes, cannon fire and thundering hooves.