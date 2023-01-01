Dernier Quartier Général de Napoléon

The farmhouse complex where Napoleon breakfasted the morning of the battle now forms a small museum, accessible on the combined Memorial 1815 ticket. It’s 4km south of the Hameau du Lion on the Waterloo–Genappe road, accessible by hourly Charleroi-bound bus 365a (the bus runs every two hours on Sunday).

Among the objects on display are Napoleon's folding camp bed and furnishings owned by the farmer Boucquéau (such as the Tournai carpet) used by Bonaparte on the morning of 18 June. In the courtyard out the back is a rather macabre ossuary erected in 1912 that contains bones from dead soldiers found on the Waterloo battlefield.