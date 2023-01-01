Ferme Brasserie Mont-Saint-Jean

This fortified farmhouse was transformed into Wellington's field hospital during the 1815 battle, and was used to treat some 7000 men. A thought-provoking museum with audiovisual displays details the horrific medical practices of the time – namely amputation without anaesthetic. Primitive medicine aside, the site also houses a brewery where the excellent Waterloo beer is made. A small shop and cafe makes a fine spot for refreshment (though it's best not to imagine the piles of amputated limbs that once littered the courtyard).

Admission to the museum is included with the 1815 Pass. Brewery tours (€7.50) are available with seven days' notice.