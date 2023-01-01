Musée Wellington

Opposite the church and tourist office on the main road in Waterloo itself, this former inn is where Wellington stayed before the battle. The museum, accessible on the combined Memorial 1815 ticket, is old-fashioned but well put together and has a decent summary of the battle as well as items and sketches from the period. An audioguide helps bring the past to life. Temporary exhibitions are presented in the annexe behind.

Alexander Gordon, Wellington's aide-de-camp, died in one bedroom; another room contains the prosthetic limb of Lord Uxbridge, whose leg was shattered during one cavalry charge – the limb was later buried in the garden out back.