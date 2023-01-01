Musée de la Photographie

One of Europe’s biggest and most impressive photography museums, it has an engrossing collection of historic, contemporary and artistic prints. Don’t miss the area upstairs dealing with airbrushing, tricks of the trade and optical illusions. Particularly intriguing is a little curtained room in which you effectively stand within a giant pinhole camera. Although most labels are in French, the ideas are generally self-explanatory. It occupies a 19th-century convent at the centre of dreary Mont-sur-Marchienne, 4km south of Charleroi by regular bus 70.