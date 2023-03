Rising some 75m above the city centre, the aptly named 'Blue Tower' is Charleroi's most eye-catching new building. Designed by celebrated French architect Jean Nouvel, the tapering blue-brick landmark houses the city's police headquarters. The adjoining buildings – redesigned by the same firm – house dance studios and artist residences for Charleroi/Danses, a rather surprising pas de deux between law enforcement and the performing arts.