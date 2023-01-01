Around 6km south of Thuin, the Distillerie de Biercée is a great opportunity to see inside one of Wallonia's classic fortified-farm complexes. This one is impressively renovated, the brick vaults hosting a spacious café decorated with historic enamel drink advertisements and winding copper piping. You can taste its local fruit brandies and gins, including classic P’tit Peket, or take a one-hour distillery tour (€7.50, 3pm Thursday to Sunday April to September, weekends only October and November) including samples.

The distillery is by tiny Ragnies, one of the region's most attractive hamlets. It's not reachable by public transport.