Musée de la Fraise

This little museum-cum-store in the Wépion area sells strawberry beer, strawberry liqueurs and strawberry jams. The five-room museum, 7km south of central Namur, delves into the local history of strawberry growing, touching on gastronomy, commerce, art and folklore.

A short stroll south of the museum is the city-owned jardin des petits fruits (berry garden), where you can freely wander and see (and discreetly nibble on) a variety of fresh temptations (blackberries, grapes and, of course, strawberries) growing in season.