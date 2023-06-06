Overview

Strategically located at the confluence of the Meuse and Sambre Rivers, Namur is crowned by vast citadel that was once one of Europe’s mightiest fortresses. Below the citadel, Namur's gently picturesque old-town core has much to discover, including architectural treasures from centuries past and small but charming museums (covering everything from the medieval crafts of the Meuse Valley to 19th-century erotic paintings). The cobblestone lanes are dotted with sunny cafes, bookstores and vintage shops – catering in part to Namur's vibrant student population. You could easily spend a few days in the capital of Wallonia, with citadel exploring, old town walks and leisurely boat rides along the Meuse among the highlights.