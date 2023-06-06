Namur

River Meuse in the Belgian province of Namur, Belg

Overview

Strategically located at the confluence of the Meuse and Sambre Rivers, Namur is crowned by vast citadel that was once one of Europe’s mightiest fortresses. Below the citadel, Namur's gently picturesque old-town core has much to discover, including architectural treasures from centuries past and small but charming museums (covering everything from the medieval crafts of the Meuse Valley to 19th-century erotic paintings). The cobblestone lanes are dotted with sunny cafes, bookstores and vintage shops – catering in part to Namur's vibrant student population. You could easily spend a few days in the capital of Wallonia, with citadel exploring, old town walks and leisurely boat rides along the Meuse among the highlights.

  • Citadelle de Namur

    Citadelle de Namur

    Namur

    Dominating the town, Namur's mighty fortress covers a whole hilltop with ramparts, tunnels and grey walls. What you see now is more 19th and 20th century…

  • Église St-Loup

    Église St-Loup

    Namur

    Baudelaire reputedly described this remarkable baroque church as a ‘sinister and gallant marvel’. With purple marble columns, black stone arches,…

  • Place d'Armes

    Place d'Armes

    Namur

    Namur's central square has been marred by a 1980s department store yet still features the elegant stone-and-brick Palais des Congrès conference centre,…

  • Souterrains

    Souterrains

    Namur

    In its later guises, the fortress moved the majority of its key installations underground. Fascinating visits, by tour only, walk you through some 500m of…

  • Musée de la Fraise

    Musée de la Fraise

    Namur

    This little museum-cum-store in the Wépion area sells strawberry beer, strawberry liqueurs and strawberry jams. The five-room museum, 7km south of central…

  • Musée des Arts Anciens du Namurois

    Musée des Arts Anciens du Namurois

    Namur

    In an 18th-century mansion, this interesting museum displays old artworks from the local region, paintings by 16th-century artist Henri Blès and many…

  • Beffroi

    Beffroi

    Namur

    In the centre of town lies the Unesco-listed Beffroi, a medieval stone fortress tower on which a clock spire was plonked in 1733. It houses a youth…

  • Cathédrale St-Aubain

    Cathédrale St-Aubain

    Namur

    This vast Italianate neoclassical cathedral, finished in 1767, has an undeniably impressive exterior but a rather remote, mausoleum-like off-white…

