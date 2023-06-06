Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Flickr RF
Strategically located at the confluence of the Meuse and Sambre Rivers, Namur is crowned by vast citadel that was once one of Europe’s mightiest fortresses. Below the citadel, Namur's gently picturesque old-town core has much to discover, including architectural treasures from centuries past and small but charming museums (covering everything from the medieval crafts of the Meuse Valley to 19th-century erotic paintings). The cobblestone lanes are dotted with sunny cafes, bookstores and vintage shops – catering in part to Namur's vibrant student population. You could easily spend a few days in the capital of Wallonia, with citadel exploring, old town walks and leisurely boat rides along the Meuse among the highlights.
Namur
Dominating the town, Namur's mighty fortress covers a whole hilltop with ramparts, tunnels and grey walls. What you see now is more 19th and 20th century…
Namur
Baudelaire reputedly described this remarkable baroque church as a ‘sinister and gallant marvel’. With purple marble columns, black stone arches,…
Namur
Namur's central square has been marred by a 1980s department store yet still features the elegant stone-and-brick Palais des Congrès conference centre,…
Namur
In its later guises, the fortress moved the majority of its key installations underground. Fascinating visits, by tour only, walk you through some 500m of…
Namur
This little museum-cum-store in the Wépion area sells strawberry beer, strawberry liqueurs and strawberry jams. The five-room museum, 7km south of central…
Musée des Arts Anciens du Namurois
Namur
In an 18th-century mansion, this interesting museum displays old artworks from the local region, paintings by 16th-century artist Henri Blès and many…
Namur
In the centre of town lies the Unesco-listed Beffroi, a medieval stone fortress tower on which a clock spire was plonked in 1733. It houses a youth…
Namur
This vast Italianate neoclassical cathedral, finished in 1767, has an undeniably impressive exterior but a rather remote, mausoleum-like off-white…
Get to the heart of Namur with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Belgium & Luxembourg $24.99
in partnership with getyourguide