Set in a former convent, this place tells the story of Dinant's most famous creation, Leffe beer, first brewed in the Abbaye de Leffe back in 1240. Although the original abbey no longer stands – and the brewing now takes place in Leuven – the museum is worth a visit for its intriguing multimedia exhibitions that relate the story of this well-known export. The visit ends with a beer tasting.

Maison Leffe is set inside La Merveilleuse hotel on the left bank of the Meuse, about a 10-minute walk south of the Église Notre-Dame.