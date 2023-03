Imparting gravitas and Gothic grandeur amid the tour coaches, this church sits right under the rock face. Indeed, the current church was built when part of the cliff fell away and destroyed the old one in 1227; only a beautiful Romanesque doorway (to the right as you enter) remains of the original. The distinctive bulbous spire was added in the 16th century.

Also of note are the gorgeous stained-glass windows, among the largest in Europe.