The nearest beach to central Baku, Şixov is most fascinating for photographers who want to snap bathers gambolling on the ‘sand’ with a romantic backdrop of giant offshore oil rigs.

Almost the whole stretch is now hidden behind hotels and restaurant/activity-centres, of which Mambo Beach is perhaps the most popular. There's still one free-entry section at the far western end, also the beach with the most-dramatic offshore oil eyesores. You could get close by taking bus 125 to the Dövlət Gömrük Komitəsi stop but good luck crossing the highway from there!