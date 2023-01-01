Yarat Contemporary Art Centre

Yarat means 'create', a spirit that's in ample evidence in this centre's many thought-provoking installations that don't shy away from sociopolitical commentary. Even the cafe is inspired, set around a repurposed metal-press rescued as part of the revamping of this former naval-factory building.

Well worth the journey to 3.5km south of Azneft Sq, it's part of an extensively regenerated public space between Flag Sq and the sleek Aquatics Centre. Access is easiest by bicycle along Yeni Bulvar. By public transport hop on bus 5 from the train station, Sahil Metro, or Azneft Sq, alight at Səbail meydanı and cross beneath the Salyan Hwy using the underpass.