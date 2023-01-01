From historic flatweaves to modernist picture-rugs, this tailor-made museum displays and explains a superb collection of Azerbaijani carpets. It's housed in a 2014 building by Austrian architect Franz Janz, designed like a stylised roll of carpet.

The idea probably looked great on paper but does create certain presentation difficulties, with some exhibits awkwardly placed on sloping or curving surfaces.

There's a carpet shop here, too, and this is where to come to secure the export permit if you've purchased any carpet over 1 sq metre (closed Sundays; ask for carpet assessment days).