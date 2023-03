This powerful 1958 fountain-statue depicts a mythical Azerbaijani hero using a giant scimitar to slay a snake-like water-spewing 'dragon'. In a pool fronting the lower Funicular station, it makes a particularly good foreground for photos of the Flame Towers, especially at dusk when the lights have started to play.

The character of Bahram Gur is drawn from the poet Nizami's 1197 classic Seven Beauties.