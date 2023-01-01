Şəhidlər Xiyabanı

The most notable feature of the 'Highland Park' that stretches south from the Flame Towers is this sombre row of grave memorials – Bakuvian victims of the Red Army’s 1990 attack, along with early martyrs of the Karabakh conflict.

There’s also a memorial to Turkish WWI soldiers, and (more controversially) to the British and Commonwealth troops killed fighting them. The viewpoint beside the eternal flame offers splendid panoramas across the bay, city and back towards the Flame Towers. There's a large panoramic cafe terrace nearby, too.