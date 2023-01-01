Flame Towers

Completed in 2012, this trio of sinuous blue-glass skyscrapers forms contemporary Baku's architectural signature. The three towers range from 28 to 33 storeys – so huge that they're most impressive seen from a considerable distance, especially at night when they form a vast palette for a light show which interchanges between fire effects, pouring water and the national flag.

A fine vantage point for photos is near the Bahram Gur Statue, near the base station for the funicular which is novel, painless way to get closer to the towers.