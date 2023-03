In September 2010, the world's tallest flagpole (then 162m) was installed at the Bulvar's southern tip. The world record was later snatched by Dushanbe, Tajikistan, then Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In 2018 Baku's pole was removed, but there are rumours that it will return taller than ever in 2020. You can stroll around but not climb the huge base-mound, and the whole area is pleasant for gentle bicycle rides – rental agents available near the Caspian Waterfront Mall.