Worth a quick stop en route to Qobustan, this 1998 neo-Ottoman-style mosque replaced a 13th-century original demolished by the Soviets 'for road widening' in September 1937. The interior is impressive and the rear terrace has curious views across an oil-rig port, 5km south of central Baku.

The 1281 original was built to honour the Ukeyma, a daughter of Musa Al Kazim, the seventh Shi'ite Imam, and sister to Rahima (buried at Nardaran on the Abşeron Peninsula) and Fatima (at Qom, Iran).