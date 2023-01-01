The Schottenkirche (Church of the Scots), at the northern end of Herrengasse, was founded by Benedictine monks probably originating from Scotia Maior (Ireland); the present facade dates from the 19th century. The interior has a beautifully frescoed ceiling and terracotta-red touches.

Although the main nave can only be entered during services at noon and 6pm daily, it’s possible to peek through the gates. A small art and artefacts museum (adult/child €8/2) in the adjoining monastery displays religious pieces, but of more interest is the church shop, which stocks homemade schnapps, honey and jams.