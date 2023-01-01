This stately Renaissance-style theatre sits with aplomb on the Ringstrasse. Designed by Gottfried Semper and Karl von Hasenauer and completed in 1888, it was restored to its pre-WWII glory in 1955. The theatre company dates to 1741, making it Europe's second oldest. If the walls could talk, they'd tell of musical milestones like the premiere of Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro (1786) and Beethoven's First Symphony (1800). For a behind-the-scenes look at this magnificent theatre, join a 50-minute guided tour.

Tours zip through its history, architecture and technological wizardry: besides taking in portraits of famous Austrian actors and busts of well-known playwrights, you'll get to appreciate the full-on effect of the foyer ceiling frescoes painted by the Klimt brothers.