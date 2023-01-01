The Minoritenkirche is a 13th-century Gothic church that later received a baroque facelift. The stubby edifice was ‘shortened’ (ie partially destroyed) by the Turks in 1529. The most noteworthy piece inside is a mosaic copy of da Vinci’s Last Supper, commissioned by Napoleon. Sunday services are held at 8.30am in German and 11am in Italian. The church is used for occasional classical concerts and choir recitals throughout the year – see the website's calendar for details.