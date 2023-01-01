The Kaiserappartements, once the official living quarters of Franz Josef I and Empress Elisabeth, are dazzling in their chandelier-lit opulence. The Sisi Museum is devoted to Austria’s most beloved empress, with a strong focus on the clothing and jewellery of Austria’s monarch. Multilingual audio guides are included in the admission price. Guided tours (English available) take in the Kaiserappartements, the Sisi Museum and the Silberkammer, whose largest silver service caters for 140 dinner guests.