Inside the Kaiserappartements, the Sisi Museum is devoted to Austria’s Empress Elisabeth, affectionately known as Sisi. A partial reconstruction of her luxurious coach is a highlight, but it’s the details that give a feel for the life of the empress: a reconstruction of the dress she wore on the eve of her wedding and her sunshade, fans and gloves. Multilingual audio guides are included in the admission price. Guided tours take in the Kaiserappartements and the adjoining Silberkammer.