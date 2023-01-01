Part of the Nationalbibliothek collection of museums, along with the Esperantomuseum and Papyrusmuseum, where admission covers all three and audio guides cost €3, this small museum situated inside a former palace (Palais Mollard) is dedicated to cartography. Among the collection of 19th-century globes and maps are some gems dating from the 16th century. Look for the globe made for Emperor Karl V by Mercator in 1541.

A combined ticket that includes the three museums plus the Nationalbibliothek Prunksaal and the Literaturmuseum costs €16.50.