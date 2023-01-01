The oft-overlooked Esperantomuseum is mostly devoted to the artificial language created by Dr Ludvik Zamenhof in 1887. The first book in Esperanto, by Dr Zamenhof himself, features among interesting exhibits on artificial languages, such as language used in the Star Trek TV series and films. A media terminal explains the language used by the Klingons, reciting lines from Shakespeare’s Hamlet. Tickets also include entry to the Nationalbibliothek's Globenmuseum and Papyrusmuseum. An audio guide costs €3.

A combined ticket that includes the three museums plus the Nationalbibliothek Prunksaal and the Literaturmuseum costs €16.50.