Palais Daun-Kinsky

Built by Hildebrandt in 1716, Palais Kinsky has a classic baroque facade; its highlight is an elaborate, three-storey stairway off to the left of the first inner courtyard, with elegant banisters graced with statues at every turn. The ceiling fresco is a fanciful creation filled with podgy cherubs, bare-breasted beauties and the occasional strongman. The palace now contains gift shops and upmarket restaurants, and is mainly used for high-end events (concerts, banquets etc).