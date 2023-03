Now the Croatian Catholic Church, this former Jesuit monastery on the southeast side of Am Hof has a baroque facade adapted from its fire-damaged Gothic predecessor. The hugely expansive nave is lined with white pillars and topped with gold badges. It was here in 1806 that a royal herald announced the end of the Holy Roman Empire, which had been ruled by the Habsburgs for about 500 years. Mass is held in Croatian. Opening hours can vary.