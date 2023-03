Opened in 1921 in the Hafenhaus, one of Vienna’s oldest buildings, the municipal Uhren Museum's three floors are weighed down with an astounding 21,200 clocks and watches, ranging from the 15th century to a 1992 computer clock, with 700 on display at any one time. The collection of Biedermeier and belle époque models will, for most, steal the show. The peace and quiet is shattered at the striking of each hour.