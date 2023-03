An unassuming house on Tuchlauben hides a remarkable decoration: the oldest extant secular frescos in Vienna. The small frescos, dating from 1407, tell the story of the minstrel Neidhart von Reuental (1180–1240), as well as life in the Middle Ages, in lively scenes. They were discovered when the house was set to be redeveloped into apartments in 1979. The artworks are in superb condition considering their age.