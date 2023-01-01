A Jugendstil (Art Nouveau) masterpiece created by Franz von Matsch in 1911, this mechanical clock was named after the Anker Insurance Co, which commissioned it. Over a 12-hour period, figures including Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius (who died in Vienna in AD 180), Joseph Haydn, Prince Eugene of Savoy and Maria Theresia pass across the clock face, indicating the time against a static measure showing the minutes. At noon, all the figures trundle past in succession to the tune of organ music.

It's located on the Hoher Markt, once the centre of the Roman outpost and Vienna's oldest square.