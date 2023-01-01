Vienna’s main synagogue, seating 500 people, was completed in 1826, after Toleranzpatent reforms by Joseph II in the 1780s granted rights to Vienna’s Jews to practise their religion. This paved the way for improved standing for Jews and brought a rise in fortunes. Built in an exquisite Biedermeier style, the main prayer room is flanked by 12 ionic columns and is capped by a cupola. Security is tight; you'll need your passport to gain entry.

When it was built, only Catholic places of worship were allowed to front major streets, so the Stadttempel was built inside an apartment complex – because of this, it was the sole survivor of 94 synagogues in Vienna following the November Pogroms of 1938.