Vienna's oldest church is believed to date from 740. The lower levels of the tower date from the 12th century, the roof from the 15th century and the iron Renaissance door on the west side from the 1530s. In summer, its stone walls are clad in ivy. The interior is sleek and worth a quick viewing, with a Romanesque nave from the 12th century. Note that there are no public visiting hours on Sunday due to religious services.