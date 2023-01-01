Greek merchants settled around Fleischmarkt from about 1700, which gradually became known as the Griechenviertel (Greek quarter). Today it has some attractive art nouveau buildings, such as No 14, built by F Dehm and F Olbricht (1899), No 7 (Max Kropf; 1899) – the childhood home of Hollywood film director Billy Wilder from 1914 to 1924 – and Nos 1 & 3 (1910). The favourite meeting place of the Greek community was the Griechenbeisl, Vienna’s oldest Beisl (small tavern or restaurant) dating to 1447.