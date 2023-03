The Austrian Academy of Sciences opens to the public only for events, such as German-language seminars on the role of women in journalism on the eve of WWII. You can, however, visit the building it's housed in, the attractive Alte-Uni (Old Uni). Designed by Jean Nicolas Jadot de Ville-Issey and completed in 1755, it incorporates an ornate Festsaal (ceremonial hall) with elaborate ceiling frescos by Gregorio Guglielmi.