Vienna's oldest baroque church (consecrated in 1634) is largely the work of Italian architects and artisans, with a spacious interior adorned with white stucco and frescos. The Dominicans first came to Vienna in 1226, when Leopold VI of Babenberg invited them to settle, but their earliest church burned down less than 50 years later. Its Gothic replacement was dismantled during the first Turkish siege in 1529 and its stone used to fortify the city walls.