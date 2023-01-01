Museum für Angewandte Kunst

MAK is devoted to craftsmanship and art forms in everyday life. Each exhibition room showcases a different style, which includes Renaissance, baroque, orientalism, historicism, empire, art deco and the distinctive metalwork of the Wiener Werkstätte. Contemporary artists were invited to present the rooms in ways they felt were appropriate, resulting in eye-catching and unique displays. The 20th-century design and architecture room is one of the most fascinating, and Frank Gehry’s cardboard chair is a gem.

The collection encompasses tapestries, lace, furniture, glassware and ornaments. The basement Study Collection has exhibits based on types of materials: glass and ceramics, metal, wood and textiles. Here you’ll find anything from ancient oriental statues to unusual sofas (note the red-lips sofa).